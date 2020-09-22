Although Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson deservedly has received considerably MVP buzz through two weeks, another quarterback has done something Wilson never has.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become only the fourth quarterback in league history with 700 or more passing yards, six or more touchdown passes, and zero interceptions in his team’s first two games of the season.

The other three quarterbacks to accomplish the feat have done it this decade. Patrick Mahomes did it in 2019, Tom Brady did it in 2015, and Peyton Manning did it in 2013.

For the year, Allen has completed 57 of 81 passes for 729 yards, six touchdowns, and no picks. His passer rating stands at 122.9.

He also has 75 rushing yards on 18 carries, with a touchdown.

If Allen keeps it up, he’ll force his way into the MVP conversation, especially if Wilson slips at all.

Josh Allen joins elite company through two weeks of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk