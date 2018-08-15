Josh Allen on Jalen Ramsey comments: Not my teammate so I don’t care

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered his candid opinions of a good number of the league’s quarterbacks in an interview with GQ, including Bills first-round pick Josh Allen.

Ramsey hasn’t played against Allen, but has watched him on field and assessed the rookie as “trash” and “a stupid draft pick” based on what he did at Wyoming. The two teams will play in the regular season and Ramsey said he’s “excited as hell” to face the rookie, although it remains to be seen if Allen will be in the lineup.

What doesn’t remain to be seen is how Allen responds to questions about Ramsey’s comments. Allen was asked about them on Wednesday and said he isn’t paying attention to what anyone outside the organization has to say.

“He’s not on my team, he’s not my teammate,” Allen said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR. “It doesn’t bother me. … I don’t care one bit. I care about my teammates, what my teammates think about me.”

Allen has plenty of company on Ramsey’s list of subpar quarterbacks, which also includes Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco, and he’ll get an opportunity, be it in November or some other point, to prove the cornerback wrong in the future.