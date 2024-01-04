Josh Allen: I've had success against Dolphins in past, but it doesn't mean I will on Sunday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his best game of the season against the Dolphins in Week Four and that doesn't come as a great surprise given his history.

Allen is 10-2 against the Dolphins, including last season's playoff win, and that's likely generating some good feelings in Buffalo about this Sunday's game in Miami. The Bills will be the AFC East champs with a win and Allen's 34 career touchdown passes against the Dolphins would seem to bode well for the team's chances of emerging from Week 18 with reason to celebrate.

Allen is not sharing in that point of view, however. He went 21-of-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the Week Four win, but said Wednesday that the Dolphins are playing with different personnel and different schemes now. He also noted that the Week Four game was his first time facing Vic Fangio with the Dolphins as another reason why past results aren't predictive of what will happen this weekend.

“I think every game is different, each game has its specific flow,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “I’ve played well against them in the past, but it doesn’t mean I’m gonna play well against them this week, unless I prepare well and work hard in practice and get on the same page as receivers. And the five guys up front do their job and the receivers catch the ball, so it takes everybody to do that. We’re looking forward to having a good week of practice and putting our best foot forward.”

It has been a rocky season for Allen and the Bills, but they've won four straight and they'd enter the playoffs with a lot of momentum if Allen's mastery of the Dolphins extends through Week 18.