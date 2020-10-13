Josh Allen’s interception leads to A.J. Brown touchdown

Josh Allen had thrown only one interception this season. He threw another on his first pass Tuesday.

Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass intended for Andre Roberts and returned it 29 yards to the Buffalo 16.

Two plays later, Ryan Tannehill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Only 2:15 into the game, the Titans lead the Bills 7-0.

Brown is returning after playing only the season opener this season because of a knee injury. He had five catches for 39 yards in the Week One victory over the Broncos.

