Josh Allen with incredible athleticism on TD pass to Gabe Davis

Josh Allen has directed a pair of long touchdown drives on Thursday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills are devouring the clock and moving ahead of the New England Patriots.

The drives combined for 23 plays and 138 yards, taking 12:36.

The first was a pass to Stefon Diggs, who ran a beautiful route.

The second was classic Allen. He appeared to be headed out of bounds for a possible loss on the play. He approached the sideline and leaped, firing a pass to Gabe Davis for the touchdown.

The Bills led 17-7 in the big AFC East contest in Foxborough.

