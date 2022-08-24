Josh Allen on improving in 2022: I want to own the game of football as much as I can

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved by leaps and bounds over the last couple of seasons and he’s established himself as one of the league’s best players at his position.

Some might think that doesn’t leave much room for continued progress, but Allen is not in that camp. During an appearance on The Adam Schein Podcast, Allen identified areas where he hopes to be better in 2022 than he’s been in the past.

Allen said he wanted to improve his ball placement on shorter throws in order to give receivers a chance to pick up yards after the catch. He then moved on to saying he wants to fully master the chess game against defenses that gets played on every snap and become an extension of head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field.

“Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let’s find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let’s work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. Whether it’s a safety or a corner, finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that and just being a handoff from what coach Dorsey is on the field.”

The prospect of an even better Allen in 2022 is one that must delight the Bills and seeing in come to fruition would likely result in MVP votes for Allen and a good shot at a Super Bowl run in Buffalo.

