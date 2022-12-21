Josh Allen hooks entire Bills offensive line up with Christmas gifts

A tale as old as time, the quarterback of a NFL team went all out in surprising his offensive line with gifts around the holiday season.

Getting into the Christmas spirit, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was no different this year. On Wednesday, his gift in 2022 was revealed.

A couple of Bills offensive lineman posted to their social media accounts revealing that Allen bought the group a whole bunch of scooters. We’re not scooter or moped experts, but they all look pretty high end and cool.

Check out a few of the pictures of them shared by linemen below:

