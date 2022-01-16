The Bills offense looks just fine on Saturday night.

After driving 70 yards for a touchdown to open the game, the Bills went 80 yards on their second drive to extend their lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter. Both drives ended with quarterback Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone for touchdowns.

The second score was set up by a remarkable play by Bills safety Micah Hyde. He tracked down a pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone and snagged it for an interception.

New England had driven the ball well and Jones had come up with big plays on the ground and through the air, but Hyde’s play left them with nothing to show for it. Thanks to the continued success of Allen, Knox and the rest of the Bills offense, they have a deeper hole to climb out of if they’re going to make a game of it in Buffalo.

Josh Allen hits Dawson Knox again, Bills up 14-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk