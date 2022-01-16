Josh Allen hits Dawson Knox, Bills up 7-0

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made some big plays with his feet on the team’s first offensive possession on Saturday night, but his arm was responsible for the first points of their Wild Card matchup with the Patriots.

Allen bought time when no one was open early on a second down play from the Patriots’ eight-yard-line and looked like he was flipping the ball out of play before getting sacked, but tight end Dawson Knox went up and got the ball while also getting both his feet down in the end zone. The touchdown put the Bills up 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock.

Allen had two runs for 41 yards to help move the Bills down the field and the Patriots didn’t look like they’ve found a better answer to that aspect of his game than they had when the two AFC East teams met at Gillette Stadium late in the regular season.

The Bills won that matchup and the Patriots will need to find an answer to Allen soon if they’re going to avoid the same result this time.

