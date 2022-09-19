Josh Allen with highlight hurdle while leading Bills to quick TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read

That didn’t take long.

The Bills Mafia was roaring Monday after Buffalo’s opening drive against the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Allen delivered a hurdle to get a first down and he finished the 12-play, 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass for Reggie Gilliam.

The Bills were out quick, up 7-0 before the Titans had the ball.

And the scoring play, which had some flair, too.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories