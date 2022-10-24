Josh Allen had a bruise on his butt after jumping over defender (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that there is actually one bad effect of jumping over another person.

In Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen led his team to a 24-20 win. During a critical, late drive, Allen decided to jump over Chiefs defender Justin Reid.

The highlight looked awesome. But it did not feel awesome.

During his ensuing weekly appearance on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, Allen discussed the play. He noted one regret he has from what went down: He had a big bruise on his butt afterword.

Check out Allen discussing his leap in the clip below:

"What does it feel like to leap over another grown man?"@JoshAllenQB talks about the play that helped beat the Chiefs and the camera angle he still NEEDS to see. 🔗: https://t.co/6FSDS7DINB

👂: https://t.co/aTl89E7t6g pic.twitter.com/ChlmiiRMoB — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) October 18, 2022

Related

Stefon Diggs off to historic pace for Bills through six games Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes called 'better' than Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning (video) Bills already hand Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire