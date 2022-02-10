Josh Allen on his growing rivalry and friendship with Patrick Mahomes

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player
  • Josh Allen
    Josh Allen
    American football quarterback

Bills QB Josh Allen joins Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson on Radio Row in Los Angeles, revealing how’s he’s processed the ’13-second’ collapse that ended Buffalo’s season, his evolving friendship with Chiefs QB and rival Patrick Mahomes, the Bills offseason coaching changes, the crop of young and talented quarterback in the AFC and how he’s joining forces with USAA to bring service members to Super Bowl LVI.

Recommended Stories