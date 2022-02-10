Josh Allen on his growing rivalry and friendship with Patrick Mahomes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Patrick MahomesAmerican football player
- Josh AllenAmerican football quarterback
Bills QB Josh Allen joins Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson on Radio Row in Los Angeles, revealing how’s he’s processed the ’13-second’ collapse that ended Buffalo’s season, his evolving friendship with Chiefs QB and rival Patrick Mahomes, the Bills offseason coaching changes, the crop of young and talented quarterback in the AFC and how he’s joining forces with USAA to bring service members to Super Bowl LVI.