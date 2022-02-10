Josh Allen on his growing rivalry and friendship with Patrick Mahomes

Reuters

Commercial satellite imagery shows possible preparations for a military parade in North Korea, a Washington think-tank said on Thursday, amid expectations that the country could display new military advances or launch more missiles on upcoming holidays. Several hundred personnel were seen in formation at the Mirim Parade Training Ground in Pyongyang, which is designed to be a replica of the city's Kim Il Sung Square, where parades are usually held, 38 North, which monitors North Korea, said in a report. More than 240 buses were parked nearby, but there were no signs of major military hardware, such as North Korea's ballistic missiles, the report said.