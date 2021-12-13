Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 94 yards rushing, but he may be done running today.

His ninth carry, which went 23 yards to the Buccaneers 15-yard line, ended with him going down awkwardly on a tackle from behind by linebacker Devin White.

Allen winced in pain but stayed in and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox on the next play. The Bills have pulled to within 27-17 of the Bucs.

Allen, though, hobbled off the field after the touchdown throw.

He took off his sock and shoe so athletic trainers could tape his left ankle, and CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported Allen also was having his left big toe examined.

Allen returned for the team’s next series.

He has completed 24 of 36 for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Josh Allen gets ankle taped after being tackled awkwardly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk