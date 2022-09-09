Josh Allen to Gabe Davis sets up another Bills score

Josh Allen has plenty of options when he looks to throw for the Buffalo Bills.

Against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium, the quarterback kept connecting with Gabe Davis.

They opened the scoring early and went deep to open the fourth quarter.

Watch the beautiful pass as Allen hits Davis for 47 yards.

The play set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Allen and the Bills had a 24-10 lead after the PAT in the final quarter.

