Josh Allen furious after Chris Jones not called for tripping him on sack

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.

Allen was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's win Sunday and was furious when he bounced back to his feet.

Allen pleaded with the referee to call tripping on Jones, emphatically gesticulating with his legs to simulate that he was tripped. If tripping were called it would've been a 15-yard penalty and first down. Instead, the Bills were forced to punt.

Jones was flagged for a controversial roughing the passer call in Kansas City's comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Miss call, looks like tripping.pic.twitter.com/ibmyPfN6m7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

