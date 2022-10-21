Josh Allen: Folorunso Fatukasi ‘can’t be blocked’ when he’s healthy

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been without defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi in the last two weeks after he suffered a quadriceps injury after playing only 16 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

With the 6’4, 318-pound lineman out of action, the Jaguars defense has struggled to stop the run, rush the passer, and force turnovers the way it did during its 2-1 start to the year.

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen says that’s no coincidence.

“Foley is obviously a freak of nature,” Allen told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien on Thursday. “The physical strength that man possesses in the palm of his hand is amazing. So for him to be able to get back out there, a healthy Foley is somebody who can’t be blocked. And obviously you’ve seen it. I’m excited for him to get back out there.”

Earlier this week, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism about Fatukasi’s chances at returning in Week 7 against the New York Giants. In practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Fatukasi was listed as a limited participant.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads the league in touches and yards from scrimmage.

