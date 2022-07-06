Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows a couple of things he needs to keep improving on as he heads into Year Five.

Allen, who saw his interceptions increase from 10 in 2020 to 15 in 2021, wants to cut down on those turnovers. And after seeing his yards per pass average decline from 7.9 in 2020 to 6.8 in 2021, Allen wants to set up his receivers to gain more yards after the catch.

“Main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions, and then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC,” Allen said, via the Bills’ website. “Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after catch. I think those are the two most important things, and still just trying to develop that relationship with [new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey] and understand why he’s calling certain things in certain situations, and that comes with live reps.”

Allen didn’t play at quite the level in 2021 as he had in 2020, although he was practically flawless in two postseason games after the 2021 regular season. If Allen can cut back on the turnovers and give his receivers a few more opportunities for big plays, the Bills will be very pleased with what they get from their franchise quarterback in his fifth year.

Josh Allen focused on limiting turnovers, setting up receivers for more yards after the catch originally appeared on Pro Football Talk