Josh Allen is the first Buffalo Bills on cover of Madden NFL video game
Josh Allen is a cover star.
EA Sports revealed the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback is on the cover of Madden NFL 24.
Allen is the first Buffalo Bills player to ever grace the cover of Madden.
"A childhood dream come true," Allen tweeted along with covers of Madden NFL 24 and the Deluxe Edition.
The game will be in stores in August.
The official trailer for the video game features gameplay graphics and highlights Allen. Six seconds into the trailer, Allen looks up from the 50-yard line. The last 12 seconds of the video are all Allen and the Bills. There's an aerial view of Highmark Stadium, a cutaway of Allen, and an Allen stiff arm to Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone.
The video culminates with a chest-to-chest goal-line collision between Allen and the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Allen bowls over McQueen, sending the linebacker on his back, and then steps over him en route to a touchdown.
"It's a bit of a surreal feeling for sure," Allen told USA TODAY Sports. "You know, getting to the league is the only thing that's ever really crossed my mind. But going back to a kid, obviously, Madden was what I played growing up is actually how I learned the game of football. So to be able to grace the cover of Madden, I'm just happy to be able to be the first Bill to do it.
"I know my teammates will be pumped up about it. Madden, it's so iconic. It really is football culture and, you know, I just love the opportunity to do this and I'm blown away. You know, words can't do it justice. I think Bills Mafia is going to be very excited about this."
A childhood dream come true 🙏
#Madden24 | #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8PYdq9WOuH
— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 7, 2023
You were made for this 💥
Pre-order #Madden24 today https://t.co/6PIfUHWy4r pic.twitter.com/qgLcqlCmR7
— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 7, 2023
List of Madden cover athletes by year
There have been 23 different athletes to appear on Madden covers. The game has featured two cover athletes twice.
Here are the Madden cover athletes since 2000.
2000: John Madden
2001: Eddie George
2002: Daunte Culpepper
2003: Marshall Faulk
2004: Michael Vick
2005: Ray Lewis
2006: Donovan McNabb
2007: Shaun Alexander
2008: Vince Young
2009: Brett Favre
2010: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald
2011: Drew Brees
2012: Peyton Hillis
2013: Calvin Johnson
2014: Barry Sanders (Adrian Peterson on alternate version)
2015: Richard Sherman
2016: Odell Beckham Jr.
2017: Rob Gronkowski
2018: Tom Brady
2019: Antonio Brown
2020: Patrick Mahomes
2021: Lamar Jackson
2022: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady
2023: John Madden
2024: Josh Alen
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen becomes first Buffalo Bills player on cover of Madden