Josh Allen is the first Buffalo Bills on cover of Madden NFL video game

Josh Allen is a cover star.

EA Sports revealed the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback is on the cover of Madden NFL 24.

Allen is the first Buffalo Bills player to ever grace the cover of Madden.

"A childhood dream come true," Allen tweeted along with covers of Madden NFL 24 and the Deluxe Edition.

The game will be in stores in August.

The official trailer for the video game features gameplay graphics and highlights Allen. Six seconds into the trailer, Allen looks up from the 50-yard line. The last 12 seconds of the video are all Allen and the Bills. There's an aerial view of Highmark Stadium, a cutaway of Allen, and an Allen stiff arm to Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone.

The video culminates with a chest-to-chest goal-line collision between Allen and the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Allen bowls over McQueen, sending the linebacker on his back, and then steps over him en route to a touchdown.

"It's a bit of a surreal feeling for sure," Allen told USA TODAY Sports. "You know, getting to the league is the only thing that's ever really crossed my mind. But going back to a kid, obviously, Madden was what I played growing up is actually how I learned the game of football. So to be able to grace the cover of Madden, I'm just happy to be able to be the first Bill to do it.

"I know my teammates will be pumped up about it. Madden, it's so iconic. It really is football culture and, you know, I just love the opportunity to do this and I'm blown away. You know, words can't do it justice. I think Bills Mafia is going to be very excited about this."

List of Madden cover athletes by year

There have been 23 different athletes to appear on Madden covers. The game has featured two cover athletes twice.

Here are the Madden cover athletes since 2000.

2000: John Madden

2001: Eddie George

2002: Daunte Culpepper

2003: Marshall Faulk

2004: Michael Vick

2005: Ray Lewis

2006: Donovan McNabb

2007: Shaun Alexander

2008: Vince Young

2009: Brett Favre

2010: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald

2011: Drew Brees

2012: Peyton Hillis

2013: Calvin Johnson

2014: Barry Sanders (Adrian Peterson on alternate version)

2015: Richard Sherman

2016: Odell Beckham Jr.

2017: Rob Gronkowski

2018: Tom Brady

2019: Antonio Brown

2020: Patrick Mahomes

2021: Lamar Jackson

2022: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

2023: John Madden

2024: Josh Alen

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen becomes first Buffalo Bills player on cover of Madden