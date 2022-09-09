Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs for 53 yards and a Bills touchdown

The Buffalo Bills are living up to the label of preseason Super Bowl favorite as they are crushing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

The lead ballooned to 21 points in the fourth quarter as the brilliant Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs wandering behind the Rams’ secondary.

The play was good for 53 yards and 6 points and the Bills were up 31-10 and on their way to a happy flight back to Western New York.

As for the Rams, they did not look like the team that won the Super Bowl in February.

