Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for 3rd TD pass to give Bills late lead

Josh Allen has been miraculous for the Buffalo Bills.

On a late drive Sunday in the fourth quarter, he willed the Bills to first down after first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round game at Arrowhead.

He saved his best for a fourth-and-13 play.

Allen threw a strike to a wide-open Gabriel Davis for a touchdown to give Buffalo a 27-26 lead with 1:54 to play.

Sean McDermott played it smart and went for a 2-point conversion to give the Bills a three-point lead.

Allen found Stefon Diggs in the back of the end zone for a 29-26 lead.

The Bills are 4-for-4 with 2 touchdowns on fourth down.