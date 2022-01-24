Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for 3rd TD pass to give Bills late lead
Josh Allen has been miraculous for the Buffalo Bills.
On a late drive Sunday in the fourth quarter, he willed the Bills to first down after first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round game at Arrowhead.
He saved his best for a fourth-and-13 play.
Allen threw a strike to a wide-open Gabriel Davis for a touchdown to give Buffalo a 27-26 lead with 1:54 to play.
THE @BUFFALOBILLS HAVE THE LEAD. #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: https://t.co/bCIjXIlFWh pic.twitter.com/NrxNk9jSHq
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/HQQ0B8Ntmq
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 24, 2022
Sean McDermott played it smart and went for a 2-point conversion to give the Bills a three-point lead.
Allen found Stefon Diggs in the back of the end zone for a 29-26 lead.
Josh Allen is SUPERHUMAN. #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: https://t.co/bCIjXIlFWh pic.twitter.com/lwB9IZtTXt
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
The Bills are 4-for-4 with 2 touchdowns on fourth down.