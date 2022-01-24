Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for another TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Josh Allen is matching Patrick Mahomes big play for big play as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs staged a duel in an AFC Divisional Round game Sunday at Arrowhead.

After Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense got a brilliant 25-yard run from Mecole Hardman for a 23-14 lead — the PAT was missed — Allen countered.

It took one play and it went 75 yards as Allen unloaded and found Gabriel Davis for the touchdown.

It was the second scoring connection between Allen and Davis in the game and as the contest headed to the fourth quarter, Buffalo trailed 23-21.

Davis is a gamer.

