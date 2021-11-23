Josh Allen feels Bills are fortunate to be playing Thursday night

Thursday night games aren’t overly popular with players, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking forward to it.

For one thing, it’s Thanksgiving and Allen said at a Tuesday press conference that it was a “fun experience” to play the Cowboys in 2019 because he grew up watching the holiday games with his family. For another, it allows them a chance to get past Sunday’s disheartening 40-15 loss to the Colts.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called the mood around the team somber on Monday and Allen’s response to a question about the tone around the building had an eye on facing the Saints.

“I’d say focused,” Allen said. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You can’t let one week affect another week. It’s very fortunate we have a Thursday night game and have to turn our attention to the next opponent.”

Allen said he doesn’t view this game as more of a “must win” than any other, but their 2-3 stretch has dropped them down the AFC playoff ladder and a sign they can turn things back around in December would make many in Buffalo thankful on Thursday night.

