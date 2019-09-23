Josh Allen on facing Patriots: We need to stick to what we do

The Bills let a 14-point lead slip away on Sunday afternoon, but they were able to regain their footing in time to outlast the Bengals and improve to 3-0 on the season.

The win sets up a Week Three date with another undefeated team in the Patriots. That should be a pretty good test of where the Bills are at this point in the season, although quarterback Josh Allen said the team isn’t going to make too much of facing Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots this week.

“The Patriots are very well coached and they got a guy over there that plays quarterback quite well, you know No. 12. [Maybe] the greatest quarterback of all time,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “We understand it’s a tall task but at the same time we’re going to try and stick to what we do. Learn from this game, make adjustments, and go out and try to put our best foot forward next week.”

The Bills last beat the Patriots in 2016 and last beat them in Buffalo in 2011. Ending those losing streaks would make things a bit more interesting in the AFC East.