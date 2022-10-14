Josh Allen on facing Chiefs: 'We're ready to go, again'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2021 playoff loss.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2021 playoff loss.
The Rams will host the Panthers in Week 6 and here are 5 players to keep an eye on.
Kevin Harlan said he draws lessons from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when getting ready for games in the booth.
Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson will start alongside Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham in Week 6.
Jermaine Johnson is out for Sunday
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 7 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
With the Bears trailing by five points in the final minute of last night’s game and facing third and goal from the four, quarterback Justin Fields threw a potential game winner to receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis was unable to make the catch. In large part because he was getting mugged by Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. [more]
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Alabama football will look to score a victory against rival Tennessee on Saturday.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Thursday night's gut-wrenching loss to the Commanders.
Robbie Anderson played under Matt Rhule at Temple.
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Do you know why the Chiefs defer to the second half when they win the coin toss? Here’s the answer ... and why it mattered Monday.
Alabama football coach updates status of quarterback Bryce Young ahead of matchup with Tennessee.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night. Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia's leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1. Mathis said he put no extra pressure on himself to perform in Donaldson's absence.
Russell Wilson appreciated Marshawn Lynch's kind words toward his former teammate.