Josh Allen: ‘My expectations for Travon Walker is to dominate’

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker raised eyebrows with his Week 1 performance last season, recording a sack and an interception in his NFL debut. Then things got pretty quiet for the No. 1 overall pick.

After finishing with 3.5 sacks on the year, the Jaguars are hoping Walker can spend an entire season looking more like the player who burst out the gates in 2022. The team’s other starting outside linebacker, Josh Allen, doesn’t think Jacksonville will be disappointed.

“My expectations for Travon is to dominate,” Allen said Tuesday after the Jaguars’ first training camp practice. “It’s not up to me, it’s not how I expect him to be, it’s what he expects of himself. The conversations that we do have is he expects himself to be Travon Walker.

“I expect him to dominate, and to really show up and show out from the beginning to the end.”

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with 35 sacks, 26th most in the NFL. Despite the deficiency, the team opted against adding much in the offseason and even lost Arden Key, who was third on the team in sacks.

If that area is to improve in 2023, it’ll be up to Walker and Allen to lead the way.

