Josh Allen excited to be a part of a professional setting after Jags HC change

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several changes this offseason, but none were more significant than the change they made when they fired Urban Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to replace him. Once the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach stepped in the door, it didn’t take long to see that he would change things dramatically (in a good way) for the players.

On Tuesday after Day 2 of camp, Jaguars team captain Josh Allen spoke to the media about how things have been under Pederson so far as the team is in the process of getting to know him more.

“Man, it feels great to be a part of a professional locker room,” Allen said. “Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches it’s a professional setting. You got to hone on to the details. If you’re not listening to the details [Pederson and the staff aren’t] getting on you, they’re telling us what’s right and what’s wrong.

“As guys, as grown men we need to understand that. He puts it a way we can understand it and grow. He’s not getting on to us, but he’s letting us know what’s real and he’s talking to us like grown men. With that, there is nothing but respect. We’re going to grow and we’re going to be great.”

It was no secret that Meyer didn’t do well with the transition from the NCAA to the NFL. After spending most of his coaching career coaching collegiate players, he failed big-time when it came to adjusting his communication skills with professional players and some of his assistants.

However, Jags ownership learned from their mistake and brought in Pederson, who not only has coached on the NFL level, but has been a player himself, too. Pederson also put together a staff that’s full of former players as well, which seems to have helped things even more at the Jags’ facility.

The Jags’ decision to make a coaching change alone should drastically help their chances to win more games in 2022. With training camp just in the early stages, fans should expect the team’s bond to get even stronger as Pederson has already shown he’s willing to put in the work towards the healing process the team needs.

