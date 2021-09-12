Josh Allen evaluates where things went wrong in Week 1
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen evaluates where things went wrong in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jorge Polanco homered twice as Byron Buxton, Nick Gordon and Max Kepler all add solo home runs in the Twins' 9-2 win against the Royals
Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Rams trotted onto the field in their modern throwback uniforms before kickoff.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
New England seemed on the verge of mounting a game-winning drive. But the Patriots faltered.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
Let's hope Jerry Jeudy is OK!
The New England Patriots dropped their first game of the Mac Jones era, 17-16, to the Miami Dolphins. But how did Jones himself look in the game, compared with Tom Brady's debut in 2001?
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
A clearly frustrated Damien Harris reacted to his costly fumble after the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
Mac Jones' NFL debut is in the books. Here's how the Patriots' rookie quarterback fared in Week 1 vs. the Dolphins.
The Steelers defense played a new-perfect game on Sunday.
An update on the injury status of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts to open their season.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
The NFL's highest-paid defensive player is making plays early:
Trevor Lawrence's debut for Jacksonville was his first regular-season loss ever. And it got worse from there.
Brandon Aiyuk saw reduced playing time and no targets in the 49ers' win over the Lions.
The Patriots lost their season opener to the Dolphins in a disappointing fashion.