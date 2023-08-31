Josh Allen: I don't hear outside noise, I know how special Bills can be

The Bills have won the AFC East the last three years, but a fourth straight division crown isn't seen as inevitable heading into the 2023 season.

Moves made by the Dolphins, Jets and Patriots have set the stage for a more competitive AFC East this season and it's led to some suggestions that the window may be closing for this group in Buffalo. During an appearance with Adam Schein on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked about that perception and he said it isn't one that he's paying any attention to heading into the season.

"One thing I do know is it's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win consistently in this league," Allen said. "But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it's a special group. So I don't really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be.”

With a Week One trip to face the Jets coming up soon, the Bills won't have to wait long to make a statement about their fitness as championship contenders in 2023.