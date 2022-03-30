Josh Allen disagrees with idea of Stefon Diggs to Cowboys

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a man of few words on social media.

This one he couldn’t let slide…

This NFL offseason has been pretty wild in terms of player movement. Guys are going all around.

In reaction to that, Trevon Diggs, cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had a thought.

Another crazy storyline could be the Diggs brothers being on the same roster. Specifically, the Cowboys.

Allen to the rescue. Kind of.

There is no deal in place for such a trade to happen. But Allen made sure to note he does not want it to go down.

The “SportsCenter” Twitter account messaged out a photo of Trevon Diggs’ idea. Allen replied with one word: “No.”

Check it out below:

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

