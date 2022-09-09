Josh Allen destroys Nick Scott with classic stiff-arm

Josh Allen is part quarterback, part running back, built like a linebacker, and all beast.

The Rams’ Nick Scott learned all of this the hard way during the opening game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Scott attempted to tackle the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen and it was fruitless.

Allen used a stiff-arm to send Scott flying and it was done without any thought of the former Penn State player’s feelings.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire