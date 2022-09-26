Josh Allen describes Week 3 loss vs. Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen describes Week 3 loss vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen describes Week 3 loss vs. the Miami Dolphins.
An 11-10 final score had happened once before Sunday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on key players after the team's 37-26 win over the Patriots
In this Jets post game news conference, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams explained that his sideline argument with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton was his desire for the coaching staff "to put it on our backs" as four-man rush rather than use exotic blitz packages.
Some #49ers injury updates following Sunday night's loss:
The Jaguars had a victory well in hand in the second half Sunday, yet Chargers coach Brandon Staley left an injured Justin Herbert in the game.
Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is already making history, while history suggests good things could be in store for the Eagles and Dolphins.
Tagovailoa was visibly shaken and fell back to the turf after injuring his head.
Jimmy Garoppolo's first game back as the starter didn't go well as the 49ers lost an ugly affair to the Broncos.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay both agree that the Rams' 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals had a strange feeling to it, but they'll take it.
Mattingly has managed the Marlins for seven seasons, longer than any other manager in franchise history.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
The Broncos escaped with a win in an ugly game.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Lawrence was excellent in Sunday's road rout of the Chargers, and it's clear replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson has paid dividends for both the quarterback and his team.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.