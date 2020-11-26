Josh Allen, Daniel Thomas, D.J. Hayden all placed on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed several notable names from their defense on injured reserve Tuesday in defensive end Josh Allen (knee), nickleback D.J. Hayden (knee), and rookie safety Daniel Thomas (arm). All three decisions came after a Week 11 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which left the Jags severely wounded heading into Week 12.

For Hayden, his season will now end because it’s his second time on IR. With it being a contract year for him, Week 11’s game against the Steelers could be his last as a Jaguar. Hayden will exit this season with 18 tackles and a pass breakup.

Like Hayden, Allen also exited Sunday’s game early and had to be helped off the field by trainers with a knee injury. He received good news earlier in the week as it was revealed he had no ligament damage though he’ll miss three weeks or more.

Related

Josh Allen knee injury not believed to be severe, ligaments weren't damaged

Thomas is a player who flashed on various occasions since the bye and started in two games against the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also blocked a punt against the Los Angeles Chargers and snagged a interception Sunday against the Steelers. He currently has 18 total tackles (16 solo) and two pass deflections.

Allen and Thomas will be eligible to return after three games. That means it might not be until Week 15’s game against the Baltimore Ravens until we see both or either player take the field in 2020 — if at all.