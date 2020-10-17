Josh Allen, D.J. Chark among 5 players ruled questionable vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled five players as questionable for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions and starting receiver D.J. Chark, defensive end Josh Allen and defensive tackle Abry Jones were among them.

The team also listed tight end Tyler Eifert, and linebacker Dakota Allen as questionable, too.

Chark, who didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury was limited Friday, which made the Jags’ staff confident enough to deem him as a game-time decision. His injury is one that occurred last Sunday in the Jags’ game against the Houston Texans as he was seen limping to the sideline late in the fourth quarter. He didn’t return for the remainder of the game which the Jags lost by a score of 30-14.

If Chark can’t go, Keelan Cole could be listed as the Jags’ starter alongside veteran Chris Conley. Rookies Laviska Shenault Jr. and Collin Johnson would also see an increase in snaps, too.

The absences of Josh Allen and Jones would be a huge blow to the Jags’ defense similar to Chark because it would put the Jags in a scenario where they would be without half of their starting defensive line. If Allen can’t suit up, it would also mark the second consecutive game that he’s missed and rookie K’Lavon Chaisson would earn his second career start. Fellow rookie, Davon Hamilton, could also get his first career start in Jones’ place.

On the positive side, starting linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback CJ Henderson didn’t surface in the status column, so the Jags will at least have them returning to the lineup after missing Week 5.

