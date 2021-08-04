Josh Allen credits patience, consistency from Bills’ coaches for his development

Josh Allen looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in his first season, and like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL by his third. As he heads into his fourth, Allen says his development has gone according to the Bills’ plan.

“I think patience is probably the main thing,” Allen told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com. “Obviously, Year 1 wasn’t fantastic. Coming from where I came from, I think that was kind of the plan the Bills had when they drafted me. They knew it might take some time.”

Allen also noted that he has spent his entire career with head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and that quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has remained in place since he was brought in after Allen’s rookie year.

“Then,” Allen said, “look at the consistency I’ve had: same head coach, same offensive coordinator, bringing in a guy like Ken Dorsey who has been here for three years, same general manager. Then what they did Year 2 revamping the offensive line, Year 3 getting some weapons. And now Year 4. It’s go time. Patience, consistency of developing around a young quarterback. I think that the Bills did it the right way.”

That’s a good recipe for a quarterback to improve.

