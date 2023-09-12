Josh Allen: 'I cost our team tonight feels eerily similar to last year' vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen: 'I cost our team tonight feels eerily similar to last year' vs. New York Jets.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Lillard is reportedly still not interested in suitors outside of Miami.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
The Phillies sit comfortably in the NL's top wild-card spot, and their presence in October should once again make the rest of the field a little uncomfortable.
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.