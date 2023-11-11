Josh Allen, Cordell Volson fined by NFL due to actions in Bills vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had one player fined by the NFL coming out of the Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Per the NFL’s accountability page, Bengals guard Cordell Volson got a $5,746 fine letter from the league for an unnecessary roughness infraction in the fourth quarter.

Volson blinded a Bills player away from a pile near the end of a play while an official was blowing a whistle, prompting this fine.

More notably, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen got hit with a $10,927 fine from the NFL due to his unsportsmanlike conduct infraction in the first quarter, which featured him pointing at a Bengals defender while running for a touchdown.

