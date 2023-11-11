Advertisement

Josh Allen, Cordell Volson fined by NFL due to actions in Bills vs. Bengals

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals had one player fined by the NFL coming out of the Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Per the NFL’s accountability page, Bengals guard Cordell Volson got a $5,746 fine letter from the league for an unnecessary roughness infraction in the fourth quarter.

Volson blinded a Bills player away from a pile near the end of a play while an official was blowing a whistle, prompting this fine.

More notably, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen got hit with a $10,927 fine from the NFL due to his unsportsmanlike conduct infraction in the first quarter, which featured him pointing at a Bengals defender while running for a touchdown.

