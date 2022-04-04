Is Josh Allen a contender for MVP in 2022? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if Bufflo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a contender for MVP in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Saturday night’s bombshell could indeed be the last straw for the NFL and Daniel Snyder. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported last night that Congress is exploring whether the Washington Commanders withheld money that should have been surrendered to the league’s visiting-team pool. As a league source with knowledge of the dynamics among owners told PFT, [more]
“I can take the heat, but when you write something and it’s during one of the most important times of our season, let it be factual.”
The 2021 RSM Classic champ made a rookie mistake at Augusta.
The downfall of 2009 Masters champion Ángel Cabrera, from green jacket to Argentine prison.
Set your reminders for Monday night when UNC plays Kansas for the national championship.
The first round of the NFL draft has already been drastically reshaped by a rash of trades, but more deals could be ahead in the coming weeks.
Former Vikings players headlined the sports entertainment spectacle at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
Kaepernick auditioned for NFL teams at Michigan's spring game on Saturday
“Usually the better team wins when you get here. “
There's so much to consider with the DeVante Parker trade. But on the whole, it's a great deal for the Patriots.
Roman Reigns took down Brock Lesnar in a winner-take-all match, while Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville had entertaining matches at WrestleMania 38.
J.J. Spaun is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.
This three-round mock hits needs for the Browns with some new names on the defensive line and at receiver:
Most Duke basketball players leave the court and don't shake hands after losing to UNC in the Final Four.
The former Cowboys great was inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame over the weekend.
The long-standing unofficial round was on hold the past two years because of COVID-19 protocols.
Here's a look at what J.J. Spaun and those who made the cut at TPC San Antonio earned in money and FEC points.
Was it luck? Was it impeccable timing? Who cares. Manny Akpan just landed one of the best knockout blows of 2022.
Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie's Pond late Sunday afternoon in the California desert, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore's half-century run at Mission Hills. Six strokes ahead entering the day, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship. “I think it’s surreal,” Kupcho said.
When the Packers opted to trade receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, an obvious question arose. What’s their plan at the position without him? By failing to get Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed before trading Adams, MVS saw his stock increase. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill, Valdes-Scantling found a new home and a very healthy payday. [more]