Josh Allen claims AFC defensive player of the week

The Jaguars got a big win over a divisional rival last Sunday and edge rusher Josh Allen had a big hand in making it happen.

Allen had 2.5 sacks of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in a 24-21 Jacksonville win that kept them alone on top of the AFC South. Two of the sacks came on Houston's final drive and the lost yardage helped force them to try a 58-yard field goal that hit the crossbar on the final play of the game.

The NFL announced that Allen, who had four quarterback hits overall, has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. It's the third time in the last three seasons that he has earned the honor.

Allen is now up to a career-high 12 sacks on the season and he's setting himself up for a lucrative second contract once his current one expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.