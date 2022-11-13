Josh Allen carries Bills to 24-10 halftime lead over Vikings

Josh Allen’s injured elbow hasn’t been a factor Sunday.

The Bills quarterback has run for 46 yards on three carries, while completing 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills lead the Vikings 24-10 at halftime.

Both teams left the field thinking about the points they gave away.

Devin Singletary fumbled after a 7-yard run to the Minnesota 27 with 3:28 remaining in the second quarter. Akayleb Evans forced it and Camryn Bynum returned it 40 yards to the Buffalo 37.

But the Vikings couldn’t take advantage of the field position. After reaching the Buffalo 28, and facing a third-and-one, Kirk Cousins threw back-to-back incompletions.

Cousins is 12-of-21 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Justin Jefferson has four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, but two of the catches for 68 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, came on the opening drive. The Vikings had 74 yards on their first drive. They had 166 in the half.

The Bills have 250 yards, including 116 rushing. Singletary scored on touchdown runs of 5 yards and 1 yard. Receiver Gabe Davis scored the team’s other touchdown on an 11-yard reception with 28 seconds left in the half.

