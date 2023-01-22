Josh Allen bulls way into end zone for Bills touchdown

It took more than 1 1/2 quarters Sunday before the Buffalo Bills finally got on the scoreboard against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trailing 14-0, Josh Allen led a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 7:41.

The big quarterback found the end zone on a quarterback sneak. The PAT was good and the deficit for the home team was 14-7.

There was a bit of a skirmish after Allen scored but the officials separated players before it got out of hand.

