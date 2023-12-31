Josh Allen breaks Jaguars’ single-season sack record

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen was on the verge of breaking the franchise’s single-season sack record for weeks and finally etched his name in the record books Sunday when he took down the Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young for the second time in Week 17.

The record previously belonged to Calais Campbell, who had 14.5 sacks during a stellar 2017 season in Jacksonville. Allen’s second sack of the first half against the Panthers moved his total to 15.5 on the year.

Allen, 26, reached 13.5 sacks in Week 13 when he recorded 1.5 sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was held without a sack in three consecutive games leading up to Sunday.

The 2019 first-round pick is playing the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in March. It would likely cost around $22 million for the Jaguars to use the franchise tag to retain Allen.

In five seasons with the Jaguars, Allen now has 43 career sacks.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire