Josh Allen bomb to John Brown puts Bills ahead of Patriots

The Bills’ offense is showing signs of life against the impressive Patriots defense.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a deep ball to wide receiver John Brown for a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving Buffalo a 17-13 lead.

It was Brown’s first catch of the game, and a very big one for Buffalo, which previously got a one-yard touchdown catch from offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who tricked the Patriots when lining up as a tackle eligible.

The Patriots also got bad news when Julian Edelman headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

There’s still plenty of time to go in this one, but the Bills are showing they mean business, and mean to take the AFC East title from the Patriots.