Associated Press

It has been 13 years since the Carolina Panthers invested a first-round draft pick in an offensive lineman. The lack of resources the Panthers have placed on building an offensive line has come back to haunt them over the last several years. The offensive line struggled again Sunday as Sam Darnold was sacked three times, hit eight times and threw three interceptions while spending most of the game under heavy duress in a 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.