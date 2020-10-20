Josh Allen: Bills can’t afford me playing poorly

Quarterback Josh Allen’s play during the first four games of the season helped the Bills to a 4-0 record and led to discussions about the 2018 first-round pick making a leap forward in his third year as a professional.

The last two games have seen Allen and the Bills come back to Earth. Allen threw two interceptions in a 42-16 loss to the Titans in Week Five and then went 14-of-27 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday’s 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

After that loss, Allen acknowledged that he hasn’t been good enough the last two weeks and that the team will have a hard time winning games if he can’t find his earlier form.

“We weren’t good enough — I was not good enough. I got to do a better job, it’s plain and simple,” Allen said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “I didn’t play very good tonight. I know that. I understand that. This team can’t afford to have me play poorly. Early on just not being as accurate with the ball as I should have been. Making the right reads, making the right throws, and we turned it on a little too late there.”

The Bills get a respite in Week Seven with a game against the Jets. Allen was 33-of-46 for 312 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards and a touchdown against the winless AFC East side in Week One.

