Josh Allen: Bills’ Stefon Diggs is NFL’s best receiver (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen very much appreciates the services of receiver Stefon Diggs.

Allen did another teammate, Von Miller, a solid last week. He joined Miller’s podcast via Bleacher Report for an interview.

Before Diggs also joined in, Allen made sure to note the importance of Diggs to the Bills’ successes. He even went as far as calling him the NFL’s best receiver.

“I’m fortunate to play with a guy of his caliber,” Allen said.

Check out the clip below for Allen’s full thoughts on Diggs:

Josh Allen thinks Stefon Diggs is “the best receiver in the game.” ⭐️ Diggs joins the next Voncast, 10/11 live in the B/R app 🍿 pic.twitter.com/cevAoS9fPL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire