Josh Allen, Bills starters will play vs. Packers in preseason finale

After not seeing the field in his team’s first two games, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be playing in Week 3 of the preseason.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that his team will be playing starters in their final exhibition game this summer. That game is scheduled against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in Orchard Park.

“Some of the starters won’t play, some will play, a majority will play anywhere from… one play, and this is not a cop out, I’m just trying to give you my mindset right now, one play to coming out of the locker room at half after halftime there in the third quarter.

“Where that falls for each and every individual? I think that we’d get choppy and this would be a 30 minute ling press conference here,” McDermott said.

McDermott went on to specifically Allen is amongst the starting players who will suit up.

So far this preseason, Allen is among notable NFL starting quarterbacks that haven’t taken a single snap through the first two weeks of the exhibition season.

