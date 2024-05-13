Josh Allen, Bills send out Mother’s Day well wishes

Happy Mother’s Day from both the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

The annual holiday took place over the weekend on Sunday. Both the team and quarterback took a moment to send well wishes to Bills Mafia moms across the country… and Allen did a personal touch to his own mother as well.

Allen via West Herr and the Bills’ team message can be found below:

Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there. We appreciate everything you do! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/sAlxgpDotV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2024

From all of us on #TeamWestHerr, wishing a Happy #MothersDay to all the incredible Moms out there. Thank you for all you do! 💕 💐 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EaDuPlKCZh — West Herr Auto Group (@WestHerr) May 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire