Josh Allen on Bills' scuffles at practice: 'That makes your team better'
Quarterback Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills' scuffles at practice.
Bitonio isn't happy at how his quarterback is being treated during joint practices.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don kicks off our 2023 positional draft series with the quarterbacks.
The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England's practices ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match with Australia.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
Rookie Kendre Miller is set to undergo further testing in the coming days to determine how severe his knee sprain is.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
“Every day he’s showing off new shoes.”
How did the Jaguars score on this?
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his rankings series with some RB marks he's in complete disagreement with.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.