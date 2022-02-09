Josh Allen, Bills rule New York State in jersey sales

QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have become known over the past two seasons for dominant play on the field, and now they are now ruling a category off the field as well.

In New York, the star quarterback and club have been the top best-selling player and team jerseys in the state during the 2021-2022 season per Lids.

Best selling NFL jersey by player and team at @lids this year pic.twitter.com/pq3EkXZ7rG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2022

The company shared their “Top Selling NFL Jerseys” and “Top Selling NFL Players Jersey” from each US state.

The only team from New York that has had success under head coach Sean McDermott that has seen the team rank among the top clubs in the NFL over the past couple of seasons.

QB Josh Allen, meanwhile, has done just that in the league among players at his position as well. Allen has turned in two history-making seasons in a row now to become one of the league’s top players.

While some other states jersey sales my have been a bit surprising, the state of New York left no surprise in being Bills country. The Jets and Giants in the Meadowlands of New Jersey who are of New York in name only were left to fend for the Garden State instead, with Tom Brady and the Giants leading sales there.

