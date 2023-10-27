Josh Allen on Bills rebounding Week 8 win vs. Bucs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Bills rebounding Week 8 win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down tonight's matchup with lineup advice and what to watch for.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Dawson Knox will miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets.
Did the Buccaneers' punter intentionally swing his helmet at a Bills opponent?
The Bills have looked pretty bad in four of seven games this season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Mike Evans had three catches for 40 yards before he was ruled out on Sunday afternoon.
This is the second time McDaniels has struggled as soon as he stepped away from his coordinator job in New England. And things aren't getting any better in Las Vegas.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.